Purchase of drugs by Metro scion does not amount to trafficking: Defence

SINGAPORE: Metro scion Ong Jenn is "ready to face the music" for taking cannabis but he should not be found guilty of trafficking the drug, said his defence on Tuesday (Feb 21).



Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng argued that a simple buyer purchasing drugs for himself cannot be said to have "conspired to traffic with his dealer".

Ong, whose grandfather founded the iconic Metro department stores, is on trial for allegedly abetting convicted drug trafficker Mohamed Ismail Abdul Majid to traffic in cannabis.

However, the defence argued that the proposition put forward by the prosecution was "unsustainable in fact and in law”.

“Surely the purchase of cannabis by (an abuser) is not to be equated to the abetment of its trafficking by the dealer”, Mr Tan said. “This line of argument is wholly perverse and runs fundamentally contradictory to even our decidedly strict legislative regime on drugs.”

On Tuesday, Ong insisted in court that the drugs he bought from his regular dealer Ismail, whom he knew as "Mike", were to feed his own addiction.

They had struck a deal for Ismail to sell Ong 500g of cannabis for S$5,000 on Oct 30, 2014. Ismail was arrested the same day, before he could deliver the drugs to Ong. He gave investigators information leading to Ong’s arrest the next day.

On the stand, Ong said his first encounter with cannabis, also known as weed or marijuana, was in the US where he studied in the 1990s. Marijuana was “freely and readily available” there and he developed an addition, he said.

“Marijuana calmed me down, helped me focus, helped me sleep”, he said, explaining that he suffers from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and insomnia.



Since his arrest, “he has weaned himself off” cannabis, Mr Tan said, adding that Ong was “ready to face the music”.



On Monday, Ismail had denied that Ong worked with him to traffic cannabis and testified that Ong had no idea from whom or where the drugs came from, or even how much they cost.

The investigator in charge of the case had also testified earlier this month that he never found any evidence suggesting a third party was involved, or that Ong intended to on-sell the drugs. He only said that by buying the drugs, Ong was abetting the trafficking of cannabis – to himself.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon.