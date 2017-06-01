Python found near engine of parked car along Desker Road

SINGAPORE: A 2.5-metre-long reticulated python was removed on Thursday morning (June 1) from a car parked along Desker Road.

The snake was found coiled in the engine compartment and was believed to have slithered from a nearby drain and into the car overnight, according to a Channel NewsAsia reader who was at the scene.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) was then called in by the driver of the car to rescue the snake.



According to a video provided by ACRES, the python was extracted from above the front right wheel of the car.

An ACRES official held the snake by the neck and pulled it out, while another grabbed its torso and helped put it into a sack.



The deputy chief executive of ACRES Kalai Vanan told Channel NewsAsia that the snake will be released into the wild "in time to come". He said that the reticulated python was a "native species” in Singapore and it is not considered a dangerous animal.

"They are shy animals who are often misunderstood. If not provoked or disturbed, they will mind their own business," he told Channel NewsAsia.



As for how the snake ended in a car, Mr Vanan said: "The snake probably entered the vehicle from the bottom of the car. They sometimes do this as the bottom of a car offers a nice hiding spot for them."



He added that the warm engine compartment offers a good spot for snakes which are cold blooded.