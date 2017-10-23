Python on Bukit Batok lamppost captured

SINGAPORE: A python was caught at Bukit Batok West on Monday (Oct 23) evening, with the process captured on a video that has been widely shared on social media.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the snake was first reported at about 5am at a basketball court around Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 and it was captured in the evening at about 7pm.

The two minute 30 second clip shows a man, understood to be from a pest control company, using a pole to prod the snake, which was coiled atop a lamppost.



When the snake finally fell from the lamppost, the man sprang into action to capture the snake with the help of a forked instrument. The reticulated python was placed in a gunny sack with the help of two policemen.

Mr Kalai Vanan, deputy chief of the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres), said that the way the python was handled was inappropriate.

"The snake could have sustained injuries from the fall. The method used to restrain the python using the grabber was very aggressive too," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Reticulated pythons are commonly found in many parts of the island, and rodents are their main source of food in Singapore.