Queensway Hindu shrine relocates to temporary site at Upper Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE: A Hindu shrine in Queensway that had resisted orders to vacate its premises for more than five years finally moved out on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Sri Thandavaalam Muneeswaran Alayam shrine, located at the intersection of Queensway and Portsdown Avenue, sat on land that was not zoned for religious use and was occupying the land illegally after KTM rail services ceased. It had to move as it was located on land along the Rail Corridor that is earmarked for future development.

The shrine was given until Feb 16 to vacate the land, after its representatives met with the Singapore Land Authority on Jan 18.

It is now at 871 Upper Bukit Timah Road, just one bus stop away from its original location.

However, temple authorities said this is only a temporary shelter and they are still in discussions with the authorities on a permanent place to house the deities.

"We shifted the deities from Queensway to Upper Bukit Timah. It's only a temporary shelter and we need to pay rent,” the shrine's treasurer Adaikalam Annadhurai said. “And it was very difficult for us to take out the deities from the old place because of the hard concrete. I'm so sad we don't have a permanent place to place the deities."

One Hindu temple had offered to house the shrine and retain its deity's name, but the shrine's representatives said this was not possible due to differences in the way they observe rituals.

The Sri Thandavaalam Muneeswaran Alayam shrine will be open to devotees from 5.30pm until 9pm daily, but it is closed on Sunday.