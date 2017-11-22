Closure of section of Rail Corridor to be extended to Q2 2018: PUB

SINGAPORE: The closure of a section of the Rail Corridor from Holland Road to Commonwealth Avenue will be extended to the second quarter of 2018, for enhancement works to make the corridor more inclusive and accessible, PUB said on Wednesday (Nov 22).

It follows the completion of pipe laying works for a section of the 22km Murnane Pipeline, a major water infrastructure project designed to meet future water demand in the city area, the national water agency said in its press release.



PUB said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will “strengthen the sub-base of the trail along this southern half with suitable materials to make it more resilient to wet weather and use”.



“The trail surface will also be improved with a material comprising a mixture of earth from the Rail Corridor and cement to retain the rustic character and 'look-and-feel' of the Rail Corridor trail,“ PUB said.

Works on these enhancements will take six months to complete, it added.



URA and the National Parks Board announced last month their plans to enhance the Rail Corridor so that visitors can enjoy continuous connectivity along the entire 24km Corridor by 2021.



