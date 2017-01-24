Rain to ease on Tuesday, cloudy weather expected on Wednesday

SINGAPORE: The rainy weather Singapore has been experiencing for the past two days is expected to subside later on Tuesday (Jan 24), said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

On Monday morning, a heavy downpour caused flash floods at Tanjong Pagar. Heavy rain and a high risk of flooding was also reported at Alexandra Road, Tiong Bahru as well as the West Coast area. The rain persisted for the rest of the day over most areas in Singapore, causing traffic congestion during peak periods.

In an update on its website on Tuesday, the NEA said the rain was brought on by a monsoon surge, but is expected to ease later in the day.

“Periods of rain brought by a monsoon surge continues to affect Singapore. The monsoon surge is forecast to gradually weaken and bring an improvement to the weather situation later in the day,” it said.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with occasional light rain, NEA added.