Rainy weather expected on Chinese New Year weekend

SINGAPORE: If you're heading out this Chinese New Year, don't forget to bring an umbrella.



According to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Jan 26), a monsoon surge is expected to affect the South China Sea and the surrounding region over the next few days, bringing rain and windy conditions.

On Friday afternoon, NEA forecasts passing showers and occasionally windy conditions. On Saturday - the first day of Chinese New Year - expect periods of showers, heavy at times, with cloudy and occasionally windy conditions.

The agency added that the surge is expected to gradually weaken on Sunday so it could be occasionally windy with passing showers in the afternoon.

"The daily temperature during the weekend is forecast to range between 22°C and 32°C," NEA said.