Rainy weather expected to continue in September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The rainy weather Singapore experienced in the first half of September is expected to continue for the rest of the month, said the Meteorological Service in an advisory on Friday (Sep 15).

There will be thundery showers - mostly during the late morning and early afternoon - on six to eight days in the coming fortnight, the Met Service said.

In added that between the pre-dawn hours and morning, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected on two or three days because of the passage of Sumatra squalls.

The total rainfall for September is expected to be slightly above normal, according to the Met Service.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C. However, the temperature may fall to as low as 23°C on one or two rainy days.