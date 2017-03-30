Rapist’s 17-year jail sentence reduced to 15 years by apex court

SINGAPORE: A convicted rapist's 17-year sentence was on Thursday (Mar 30) reduced to 15 years by the apex court.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said while Chang Kar Meng’s sentence of 17 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane “befits the heinous nature of his crimes and cannot be said to be manifestly excessive”, the Court of Appeal accepted his argument that the sentence is “out of line” with sentences previously imposed in similar cases of rape and robbery, which ranged from 11 to 15 years.



The apex court, comprising the Chief Justice and Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash, were quick to point out, however, that the court is “of the view that the sentences meted out in several (similar cases) were inadequate and/or premised on errors of law”.



The current sentencing framework for rape offences is “unduly lenient”, CJ Menon said. While the current framework is under review, it will only apply prospectively, and cannot be applied to Chang, whose case must be assessed based on the existing framework.



Based on the current framework, a two-year reduction in Chang’s sentence is warranted, the apex court decided, because at the time of his sentencing in May 2015, the “normal range” of sentences for cases of rape and robbery was 11 to 15 years, CJ Menon said.



“We make it clear that moving forward, offenders who are convicted of rape and robbery should not expect to benefit from similar leniency,” the Chief Justice said.



Chang is still liable to 24 strokes of the cane sentenced earlier.

VICTIM SO AFRAID SHE PLAYED DEAD



The 29-year-old Malaysian had raped and robbed a 37-year-old Vietnamese woman on Mar 8, 2013.



At about 1am that day, Chang was on his way to meet his girlfriend when she called him to cancel their date. Chang was crossing an overhead bridge on his way home at about 1.30am when he spotted the victim at the lift lobby of an HDB block. He noticed she had a bag and mobile phone in hand, and, decided to rob her as the area was deserted.



He hid his slippers int he bushes and sneaked up on the victim, covering her mouth and hitting her till she fainted. After he took her belongings, he half-carried, half-dragged the unconscious woman to a grass patch about 13 metres away. He lifted up her shirt and bra and took photographs of the victim before molesting her.



The woman regained consciousness at this point, but played dead because she was afraid Chang would hurt or kill her if she put up a fight.



Chang then undressed the woman and raped her, taking more photographs of her after he was done. He also dressed her and put her work permit and house key into her pocket before walking away.



The victim was about to flee when she heard Chang walking back towards her. She played dead again, and Chang carried her to a staircase landing, where he left her on a discarded mattress.



Chang was caught nearly six months later. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to one charge of rape and one charge of robbery with hurt.