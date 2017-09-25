Rapist's sentence reduced following landmark judgment

SINGAPORE: While victims of sexual assault experience the same emotional trauma as rape victims – and the maximum punishment for the offences is the same – rape should be treated more seriously, Singapore’s highest court ruled in a landmark judgment on Monday (Sep 25).



Both offences have a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and caning.



However in a 70-page judgment, the apex court outlined a new sentencing framework for sexual assault by penetration, similar to new guidelines for the offence of rape it issued earlier this year. Depending on the facts of each case and the presence of aggravating factors, those convicted of sexual assault by penetration would fall into one of three bands, the court ruled.

Band 1: 7 to 10 years’ imprisonment and 4 strokes of the cane

Band 2: 10 to 15 years’ imprisonment and 8 strokes of the cane

Band 3: 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane

As a result of the new guidelines, the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence for convicted rapist Pram Nair on Monday.

Nair was convicted last year of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration and was sentenced to 11 years and 19 days’ jail and six strokes of the cane per charge.

The High Court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in a total sentence of 11 years and 19 days’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Nair appealed against his conviction and sentence, and while the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence for rape, it allowed his appeal against the sentence for sexual assault, stating that it was “too high”.

In its judgment, the apex court said rape is a more serious offence because “it cannot be denied that an unwanted pregnancy and contracting a sexually transmitted disease would have far-reaching consequences for the victim". "The knowledge that she would be at risk … would itself inflict an extra level of trauma on the victim,” the court said.

Rape is also “more intimate” than sexual assault, and “represents a greater degree of intrusion into the sexual autonomy of the victim", it added. "There is ... a greater degree of exploitation by the offender of the victim,” the court said.

The five-judge panel reduced Nair’s sentence for sexual assault to seven years and six months and four strokes of the cane. Nair will serve this sentence concurrently with his sentence for rape, meaning that his total jail term still stands at 11 years and 19 days.

However, he will receive two fewer strokes of the cane.



Nair, 28, raped and sexually assaulted a woman on Siloso Beach in 2012. The beach patrol officer had met a victim at a party and plied her with alcohol to the point where she was barely conscious and raped her.