Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted over Singapore

SINGAPORE: An unusual rainbow caught the attention of residents in several parts of Singapore on Monday afternoon (Feb 20). Many of them took to social media to share photos of the dazzling sight, with some suggesting that it could be a fire rainbow.

A fire rainbow is an optical phenomenon also known as circumhorizontal arc, according to a Facebook post by National Environment Agency (NEA) last April.

"They’re actually ice halos formed by the refraction of the sunlight (or occasionally moonlight) in plate-shaped ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere,” explained NEA.





A caller to Mediacorp's news hotline, Mr Bob Toh, said the shape of the rainbow looked "like dolphins." He was at Seletar Mall when he saw the rainbow.



