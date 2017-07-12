Razer, Red Hat win best tech company to work for award

SINGAPORE: PC and peripherals maker Razer and open source software giant Red Hat were among four companies recognised as the best technology firms to work for in Singapore.

The Singapore Computer Society (SCS) on Wednesday (Jul 12) named Razer and Red Hat as the overall winners in the large/MNCs category during this year's Tech3 Forum and Best Tech Company Award ceremony, which was attended by Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say.

The two companies were joined by Carousell (start-up category) and Titansoft (mid-sized/SME category), SCS said in its press release, adding that they were recognised for their implementation of innovative practices and demonstrated workplace excellence in the infocomm and digital media industry.

The winners were assessed by an independent panel of judges represented by both public and private sectors in the industry, according to the press release. This is the award's second instalment.

Below is the full list of award winners:

Accenture

Carousell (overall winner for start-up category)

EON Reality

IBM

Razer (overall winner for large/MNCs category)

Red Hat (overall winner for large/MNCs category)

ST Electronics Info-Comm Systems

Tableau

Tinkerbox

Titansoft (overall winner for mid-sized/SMEs category)

In addition to the award, SCS said it partnered the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to co-organise an ICT career fair, which will run from August to September, with more details to come in August.