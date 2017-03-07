Real estate sector to get Industry Transformation Map

SINGAPORE: The real estate sector is the latest to have an Industry Transformation Map (ITM) developed for it, to help it transform and prepare for future challenges.

This was announced on Tuesday (Mar 7) by Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon in Parliament where he laid out the challenges that the sector is already facing in a digital age.



For instance, he pointed out that a growing number of Singaporeans are choosing to complete their property transactions using DIY portals, without the need for property agents. “To survive and thrive, the industry must consider new ways of doing things,” said Dr Koh.



The real estate ITM is one of 23 of such roadmaps which outlines Singapore’s jobs and growth strategy for the various sectors. Six ITMs have already been launched and 17 more, including the one for real estate, will be released this year.



Together, the 23 industries with ITMs make up 80 per cent of Singapore’s economy and such roadmaps were a key strategy recommended by the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) last month.



RAISE PRODUCTIVITY, GAIN NEW SKILLS, ENTER NEW GROWTH AREAS

Dr Koh said the National Development Ministry will bring together industry stakeholders across the real estate value chain to collectively develop a transformation roadmap but it will focus on three areas: Raising productivity, helping workers gain new skills and helping companies enter new areas of growth.



On raising productivity, Dr Koh said the Government will do its part to streamline its processes, such as HDB’s resale transaction procedure, to reduce the total transaction time for the public. “One possibility is to do away with one of the HDB’s resale appointments by leveraging on ICT technology. We will also explore how to streamline other transactions, such as for rentals or private properties,” he said.



With more information and services being online, Dr Koh noted that it will be more important for property agents to “hone their skills in servicing clients and building their credentials”, rather than just competing on marketing and closing transactions. This is where training opportunities should be put in place to help workers “upskill”, he said.



In addition, real estate companies can take advantage of new areas of growth and better respond to market disruptions, added Dr Koh.



He cited the example of local company LHN Group, which has moved from its original focus on managing properties for lease to managing facilities such as carparks and providing services such as CCTV surveillance and security guards. The company is also expanding into China to manage mixed-used developments.



“We need more of such examples,” said Dr Koh. “Expanding into new business areas or overseas markets is not easy … We will work with the industry to identify new areas of growth, and see how to support their efforts to deepen their expertise, develop competitive niches and enter overseas markets.”



“The time to transform is now,” Dr Koh stressed. “Through the ITM, we hope to create a resilient and future-ready real estate industry that will continue to provide good jobs for Singaporeans.”

