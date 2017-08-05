Reckless motorcyclist charged with hurting police during arrest

SINGAPORE: The man who was arrested for suspected drink-driving and drug-related offences, and injuring three police officers when resisting arrest, was charged on Saturday (Aug 5).

Ampalagam Alagu, 41, was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, and one for causing grievous hurt to police officers attempting to arrest him at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Friday.



At the time of the incident, he was allegedly found riding a motorcycle recklessly along the pavement at Block 405 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, and attempted to flee. He then turned violent against the officers after they caught up, injuring three of them in the process.



For each charge of causing hurt to a public servant lawfully discharging his duties, Ampalagam could face up to seven years in jail, a fine and caning, if convicted. For causing grievous hurt to such a public servant, he could face a jail term of up to 15 years, a fine and caning.



The suspect is to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks of psychiatric evaluation.



His case will next be mentioned in court on Aug 18.

