Record number of companies participate in annual shopping event by 99% SME

SINGAPORE: More than 5,500 local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are participating in a 10-day shopping event during which they offer various deals and promotions to consumers.



That’s more than double last year’s 2,600 SMEs which were part of the annual 99% SME shopping week. Consumers can shop for the deals on 99% SME’s website, which allows SMEs to market themselves online at no cost.



Now in its third year, this edition of 99% SME shopping week, organised by Singtel and DBS, was launched on Tuesday (Oct 24).



This year’s event focuses on helping SMEs digitalise amid technological disruptions, and SMEs were given resources such as e-solution, online advertising help and cashless payment solutions by DBS.



Singtel said it expanded its outreach to more SMEs through the help of trade associations, grassroots organisations as well as polytechnics. The five polytechnics were roped in to assist the SMEs in different ways, such as helping businesses list their offerings on the 99% SME website.



Launching the event at Toa Payoh Central, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann said it is encouraging to see the campaign grow in scope and reach since its inception in 2015.



She hopes that trade associations and chambers can also do more to support SMEs.



“As industry leaders, our trade associations and chambers have a key role in driving enterprise upgrading and industry transformation. I hope that more associations will step up to help identify industry pain points, aggregate needs and source for solutions in a scalable manner,” added Ms Sim.



Said Singtel’s managing director of business group at group enterprise Andrew Lim: “The growing interest of SMEs to embrace digitalisation reflects the importance of transforming brick and mortar enterprises as traditional businesses face the risk of getting disrupted by innovative technologies.”



The 99% SME Shopping Week takes place from Oct 20 to Oct 29. For every S$20 spent with a participating company, shoppers get a chance to enter a lucky draw in which the top prize is a pair of plane tickets to Tokyo.



Mediacorp, the official media partner for the campaign, will also offer advertising grants worth S$100,000 each to the top three businesses that garner the most likes on its Toggle platform.