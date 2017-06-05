Record S$635m in CPF arrears recovered from employers in 2016

SINGAPORE: A record S$635.1 million in Central Provident Fund (CPF) arrears was recovered last year from employers who had underpaid, did not pay or made late payments of CPF contributions.

The recovered amount was owed to more than 380,000 employees, the CPF Board said on Monday (Jun 5). The amount was the largest since records of CPF arrears recovered were available in 2011.



A total of S$516 million in CPF arrears was recovered from employers in 2015.

About S$19.7 million worth of arrears recovered was due to underpayment or non-payment by 1,608 companies. Among these cases, 32 employers voluntarily came forward to pay the CPF contributions owed to their employees, CPF Board said.

The highest amount recovered through self-rectification last year was from an employer in the financial sector which had wrongly classified its employees’ incentives payments as Ordinary Wages instead of Additional Wages, and applied the monthly Ordinary Wages ceiling when computing CPF contributions.

The company paid up CPF arrears amounting to more than S$400,000 for the period between 2004 and 2016 to about 180 employees.

The remaining S$615.4 million recovered was due to employers being late in making CPF contributions. An average of 5,440 employers each month in 2016 were late, CPF Board said, adding that most of the late payments were recovered within a month.

One such case was when the CPF Board received an anonymous tip-off in March 2015 that a restaurant was not paying CPF to its part-time employees. CPF Board officers conducted a field visit to the restaurant, and the employer claimed that he was not aware that part-time workers were eligible for CPF contributions. An instalment plan was worked out to help the employer pay up the CPF arrears amounting to S$50,000 for 118 employees for the period between January 2013 and March 2015.

Fewer employers were convicted of not paying or underpaying CPF contributions, with 22 convicted compared to 36 in 2015. However, more were hauled to court for paying CPF contributions late, with 350 convictions for late payment last year compared to 237 in 2015.

All convicted employers were fined and ordered to pay the CPF arrears by the State Court, the CPF Board said.