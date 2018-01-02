Recurring track signalling fault causes delay on East-West Line
SINGAPORE: Train services between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) were facing continued delays on Tuesday morning (Jan 2), after an earlier track signalling fault which was cleared later recurred.
At 5.49am, SMRT had advised commuters to add an additional 30 minutes to their travel time, before reducing it to 20 minutes in a later tweet.
The railway operator later said at 7.17am, that the fault was cleared and that trains services were progressively being restored.
But it announced less than an hour later that the fault had recurred.
At about 9am, SMRT announced again that the fault had cleared and that train services had resumed.