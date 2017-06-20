Red Dot Design Museum Singapore to relocate to Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot Design Museum Singapore will relocate to Marina Bay towards the end of 2017, the museum said in a press release on Tuesday (Jun 20).

The museum said its lease of the Red Dot Traffic building ceased at the end of April this year and that it would relocate to the Marina Bay City Gallery at 11 Marina Boulevard in the last quarter of this year.

The premise at Marina Bay is currently undergoing a six-month period of refurbishment, the museum told Channel NewsAsia.

The Marina Bay City Gallery. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

The new museum will feature several galleries that will play host to exhibitions of award-winning designs. It will also collaborate with partners to host design-related exhibitions and expand its Market of Artists and Designers (MAAD) marketplace, which will be organised at Marina Bay.

The museum said it had welcomed about 645,800 visitors and hosted 688 events over the last 12 years since it opened in 2005 at the current location.

The iconic Red Dot Traffic building at 28 Maxwell Road used to house the former Singapore Traffic Police Headquarters and has conservation status. Earlier this year the Ministry of Law announced it would be taken over by the ministry in May as part of the expansion of the adjacent Maxwell Chambers. Its distinctive red colour will also be restored to the original off-white.