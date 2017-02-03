Red Dot Traffic Building to be restored to original off-white colour

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot Traffic Building, known for its eye-catching red hue, will be restored to its original off-white colour as part of a S$25 million restoration plan, the Ministry of Law announced on Friday (Feb 3).

Built in 1928, the iconic building at 28 Maxwell Street used to house the former Singapore Traffic Police Headquarters, and was given conservation status by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2007. It is now home to the Red Dot Design Museum and other tenants.

The building will be taken over by the Law Ministry in May as part of the expansion of the adjacent Maxwell Chambers. Announced in January, the expansion is aimed at meeting growing demand and bolstering Singapore's position as an international dispute resolution centre.

The expansion will add a total of 120,000 sqft of space to Maxwell Chambers, tripling its current size. The new building will house about 50 offices for international dispute resolution institutions, arbitration chambers, law firms and ancillary legal services over four floors.

The refurbishment of the building will focus on restoring its heritage, the Law Ministry said.

Architectural elements such as timbre louver windows and cast-iron rainwater downpipes which had been removed or fallen into disrepair will be restored. The five courtyards inside the building will be also be restored to their original open-to-sky design and opened for public use.

Also in the plans are a new link-bridge to connect the building to Maxwell Chambers' current premises, a new annex block to add 3,230 sqft of office space and a new corridor block.

A tender for construction will be called in February. Restoration works will start in May and will be completed in 2019.