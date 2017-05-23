Red Lions parachutist slightly hurt after landing goes awry at Army Open House rehearsal

SINGAPORE: A member of the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) parachute team - the Red Lions - was slightly hurt after a landing went awry in a rehearsal for a parachute display for the upcoming Army Open House.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Sim Chee Jin had a hard landing on Tuesday (May 23) after strong winds pushed him into the path of his teammate's parachute. He ended up entangled in the other person's parachute and had minor abrasions on his arm.



3WO Sim Chee Jin had minor scrapes after the hard landing, said the Singapore Army.

Video of the incident shows at least three Red Lions jumpers tumbling as they landed. Medics were seen tending to 3WO Sim shortly after his teammate and another person moved to free him.

Said the SAF on the Singapore Army Facebook page: "Even our most experienced Red Lions jumpers have to deal with elements of nature such as strong and sudden ground wind direction changes, as well as the very tight landing strip between the stage and the grandstand seats beside the F1 Pit Building."

Despite the accident, 3WO Sim was in high spirits. "Although there was a minor hiccup during my landing in this morning's rehearsal jump, resulting in scrapes on my arm, the team is all set and ready to put up a good show for all this coming weekend!" he said.







The Army Open House will be held this weekend at the F1 Pit Building.