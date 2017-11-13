Reduced rates at selected ERP gantries during school holidays

SINGAPORE: Some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries will have lower rates for the year-end school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 13) after a review.

The revised rates will apply from Nov 18 to Dec 30.

In line with the ERP rate adjustment of S$1 per Passenger Car Unit (PCU), ERP rates at the following roads and expressways during the specified time periods will be reduced by S$1 per PCU (except where the current ERP rate is S$0.50 per PCU).

(Source: LTA)

(Source: LTA)

The ERP rates will revert to the pre-school holiday period from Jan 2, 2018. The rates for the other gantries will remain unchanged.

According to the LTA, the next ERP rate review will take place in February 2018 for the year's first quarterly rate review.