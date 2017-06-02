Registers of electors to be revised by Jul 31

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has directed the Registration Officer to revise the registers of electors, and for this to be done on or before Jul 31 this year.

In a release on Friday (Jun 2), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the revision is to bring the registers up to date. This comes after applications for the 2017 Presidential Election certificates opened on Thursday, and the window will close five days after the writ of election is issued in August, ahead of the elections in September.



Any person who satisfies the following qualifying criteria as of 1 Jun 2017 (i.e. the cut-off date for the registers of electors) will have his name included in the register of electors for an electoral division:

Is a citizen of Singapore (holder of a pink NRIC)

Is not less than 21 years of age

Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Has a Singapore residential address on his NRIC or if he is residing overseas, and has changed his NRIC address to an overseas address, has a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority for voting purpose

The revised registers of electors will be open for public inspection for two weeks in June. The Elections Department will be providing more details closer to the date, on how Singaporeans can check the registers, the PMO said.

