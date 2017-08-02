Registration of e-bikes to start on Aug 14

Keeping or using unregistered e-bikes will be an offence from Feb 1 next year.

SINGAPORE: The compulsory registration of power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, will begin on Aug 14, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Last year, the Active Mobility Panel suggested that e-bikes be registered to facilitate enforcement against errant riders and those who illegally modify their bicycles, a recommendation the Government accepted.

E-bike users have until Jan 31 next year to register their devices and affix them with a number plate. After this date, it will be an offence to keep or use an unregistered e-bike without a valid number plate on public roads or paths, LTA said in a news release.

E-bike users who fail to register their bicycles face a fine of up to S$2,000 and up to three months in jail for the first offence. Those caught using an e-bike without a valid number plate displayed are liable to a fine of up to S$1,000 and up to three months in jail.

FEE WAIVED FOR E-BIKES WITH SEALS UNTIL END-NOVEMBER

E-bike users that obtained LTA's orange seal before Aug 14 will qualify for a waiver of the S$50 registration fee until Nov 30, the authority said. The seals show that the vehicles have been inspected and meet the latest technical requirements.

These users can register their e-bikes online on the One Motoring website, or at any SingPost branch with their identification documents and LTA seal number.

Owners of e-bikes without valid seals, on the other hand, must first obtain these for their vehicles. They can do so by sending the e-bikes to LTA Authorised Inspection Centres, which will register the e-bikes and issue the seal if the device meets the necessary technical requirements. The S$50 registration fee and other fees for inspection, approval and affixing of the seal will apply in these cases, LTA said.

E-bike owners have to be at least 16 years old to register their devices.

Upon successful registration, owners will have three days to affix the number plate bearing the assigned registration number to the rear of their bikes, the statutory board added.

Registered e-bikes can be sold, but owners have to transfer the registration online through One Motoring within seven days of passing the bike to the buyer. A transfer fee of S$11 will be charged.

The registration of e-bikes aims to enhance enforcement against reckless riding and the use of non-compliant bikes. This will improve the safety of other path and road users, especially pedestrians, LTA said.

According to the news release, the authority will distribute brochures and posters islandwide to inform e-bike owners of the new registration requirement and its officers will engage retailers to help them better understand the new requirement.