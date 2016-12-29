Rejoice Charity says no knowledge of donation drive held in its name

SINGAPORE: For months, residents of Buangkok Crescent have been receiving leaflets asking them to donate newspapers, old clothes and other recyclable items to Rejoice Charity, which supports people living with HIV.



But one resident, Lawrence Kuang, suspected that it was a hoax and called the police. When contacted, a representative for the foundation said there was no such drive.



Said Mr Alan Wheeler, trustee of the London chapter of the charity, Rejoice Foundation, UK: "We have heard that there is a group or company in Singapore using the good name of Rejoice Charity to collect funds. Rejoice Charity is not distributing leaflets in Singapore or anywhere else."



When Channel NewsAsia went down to investigate, collectors purportedly representing the foundation sped off on spotting the cameras, leaving behind several donated items.



To check if donation drives are legitimate, members of the public can request to see the collectors' certificate of authority, or verify their authenticity through an SMS to the National Council of Social Service (NCSS). They can also visit the NCSS or police websites which publish a list of approved fundraising events.

Under the House to House and Street Collections Act, those conducting collections without a valid licence face a maximum fine of S$5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years.