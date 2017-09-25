Religious leaders visit Downtown Line 3 ahead of launch on Oct 21

SINGAPORE: Religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) were invited to have a preview of two stations along the Downtown Line 3 before its launch on Oct 21, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in a Facebook post on Monday (Sep 25).

"They were gracious and took the opportunity to offer their prayers for our workers and commuters," said Mr Khaw in his post.

He also expressed his excitement and said that everyone was "counting down" to the opening of the Downtown Line 3.

He added: "Everyone in LTA and SBS Transit Ltd is excited as we enter the final phase of our preparations for the DTL journey."

In his post, Mr Khaw also added that the completion of the Downtown Line 3 would "cap more than a decade of intense work" to allow commuters to connect to the east of Singapore easily.

System map of the Downtown Line 3.

The Tampines and Expo interchange stations on the Downtown Line 3 will link to the East-West Line.



Commuters will also be able to travel for free along the entire Downtown Line on Oct 21 and Oct 22.