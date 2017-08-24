Remains found by Malaysian navy not those of USS McCain sailor: US Navy

SINGAPORE: A body found by the Royal Malaysian Navy is not that of a USS John S McCain sailor, the US 7th Fleet said on Thursday (Aug 24).



It said the finding was made after a medical examination and the body will be returned to Malaysian authorities.

The remains were found on Tuesday by the Malaysian navy while searching waters to the east of Singapore where the guided-missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker.



Additional divers from the US Marine Corp have arrived in Singapore to support search efforts within the ship.

The search for 10 missing US Navy sailors continued over an area of approximately 900 square nautical miles around the site of the collision.



Three navy ships and a helicopter from Indonesia and an Australian maritime patrol aircraft joined Singapore and Malaysia ships in the search-and-rescue efforts on Thursday morning.



So far, Singapore has deployed more than 300 personnel in the operation, which is into its fourth day.



Four sailors who were injured in the Monday accident and sent to the Singapore General Hospital were discharged on Wednesday and have returned to command, the US Navy added.