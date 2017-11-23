Remembering the 2007 dragonboat tragedy: An interactive special

On Nov 23, 2007, five Singaporean dragonboaters - Chee Wei Cheng, Jeremy Goh, Reuben Kee, Stephen Loh and Poh Boon San - drowned while representing their country in a race in Phnom Penh.

Channel NewsAsia’s Justin Ong was part of the crew on that dragonboat. A decade on, he revisits the tragedy to tell their stories: What really happened in Cambodia? How were the bodies found? Have their loved ones found closure?

Today, on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, the closest teammates and friends of the five men pay tribute to them in an interactive special:

