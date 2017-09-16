Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio ramps up efforts to attract locals to join community care sector

SINGAPORE: A dedicated job fair and recruitment drive was held at Ren Ci's new premises in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Sep 16), with support from the Agency for Integrated Care and the Employment and Employability Institute.

Ren Ci is looking to fill about 120 vacancies across 17 job positions by mid-2018. This includes roles for nurses, occupational therapists and the newly created role of resident care associate (RCA).

The role of the RCA covers a wide range of assistance in the senior households, from personal hygiene to meals, as well as activities. They are the first line to care for and look after the residents, in line with Ren Ci's aim to deliver person-centered care.



Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio is currently running at less than half (198) of its 472-bed capacity. It expects to hire a total of 160 RCAs once it is fully occupied, with the goal of 20 per cent, or around 32 places, filled by Singaporeans. The home currently has five local RCAs.



Ren Ci's Chief Executive Officer, Loh Shu Ching, told Channel NewsAsia the home has re-examined the job scope to cater to the preferences of Singaporeans.



"We offer flexible working hours," she said. "If they (employees) only wish to work in the mornings, or only on weekdays, we can cater to them."



Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "We also offer training on basic care needs, so mid-career switchers or even housewives looking to come back to work, they don't need any experience to join."