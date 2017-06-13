Reports of fire at Jurong Island

SINGAPORE: Smoke was seen billowing from Jurong Island on Tuesday morning (Jun 13).

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received reports of a blaze at 1, Merlimau Road, where oil refinery Singapore Refining Company is located.





Plumes of black smoke seen from Jurong Port. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

An eyewitness who declined to be named said he saw "thick black smoke" from Jurong Port at about 9.50am, but did not see flames. "The smoke subsided after awhile. Minutes later, it started again," he said.

Photos and videos of the incident have been posted on social media, which showed plumes of black smoke rising up next to refinery chimneys.









Fire at Jurong island pic.twitter.com/JpbTSxy4y2 — Ed Shehran (@LanAgainn) June 13, 2017

