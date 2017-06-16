Republic of Singapore Navy welcomes new chief

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on Friday (Jun 16) welcomed its new Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lew Chuen Hong, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release.

During the Change of Command parade at Changi Naval Base, RADM Lew took over the Navy's symbol of command from outgoing Chief of Navy RADM Lai Chung Han, who has been appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Education).

RADM Lai reviewed a Guard of Honour contingent and five marching contingents formed by the various RSN formations against a background of RSN ships and static displays at the parade, which was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and attended by senior SAF officers, as well as servicemen and women from the RSN, MINDEF said.

RADM Lai Chung Han reviewing a Guard of Honour contingent and five marching contingents formed by the various RSN formations. (Photo: MINDEF)

RADM Lew joined the SAF in 1995 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship. He holds a Bachelors and Masters in Biology, as well as a Masters in Management as a Sloan Fellow from Stanford University.

During the course of his career, RADM Lew has held - among others - the appointments of Commanding Officer of the Missile Corvette RSS Vengeance, Deputy Commander of the Maritime Security Task Force, Head Joint Manpower Department, Head Joint Plans and Transformation Department, and Fleet Commander, MINDEF said.

"Beyond the SAF, he also served as director of the Research and Enterprise Division in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. RADM Lew has held the appointment of Chief of Staff – Naval Staff since August 2016," the ministry added.

The outgoing Chief of Navy, RADM Lai, has held the post since August 2014.



"Under his leadership, RADM Lai ensured that the RSN maintained a high state of operational readiness and led the RSN to achieve mission success in both regional and international operations," MINDEF said.

The change is part of a continuing process of leadership renewal in the SAF, MINDEF said.