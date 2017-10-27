Resale prices, transactions for HDB flats fall in Q3

SINGAPORE: The resale prices and transactions both fell in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest figures from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Oct 27).

The Resale Price Index fell by 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter, from 133.7 to 132.8 in the third quarter, HDB figures showed. Resale transactions also dropped by 3.2 per cent from 6,001 in the second quarter to 5,808 in the latest quarter, it added.

As for the HDB rental market, the agency said the number of applications approved for subletting of flats fell by 2.1 per cent - from 10,929 cases in the previous quarter to 10,698 in the third quarter. As at Sep 30, there were 53,445 flats being sublet, a decrease of 0.2 per cent over the previous quarter.

HDB also said it will offer about 4,800 Build-To-Order flats in Geylang, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines in the November BTO exercise, and this will bring the total new flats supply for the year to about 17,500 units. There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise, it added.