Residents in older HDB flats to get more efficient toilets free

SINGAPORE: PUB said on Thursday (Jun 8) it will roll out a project to help eligible families living in older Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats replace their non-water efficient nine-litre water closets with more water-efficient ones for free.

The project aims to help these families replace water closets, and any non-water efficient washbasin taps and kitchen sink taps, the national water agency said in its press release. With the replacement, households can save up to five litres of water per flush and their water bills could be cut by 10 per cent as a result, it added.

PUB said about 9,000 families currently on community assistance schemes and living in HDB flats built between 1986 and 1992 are expected to benefit from the project. These flats were fitted with nine-litre water closets, which were discontinued in 1992.

The first phase of the project will involve 5,700 households living in 3-room HDB flats, PUB said. Eligible households will be informed from June 2017, and they can then contact PUB or its appointed contractor to arrange for the replacement.

The second phase, for the remaining eligible HDB flats, will commence in October this year, the agency said.

This latest move comes after Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli's announcements on initiatives to enhance water efficiency and encourage water conservation during his ministry's Committee of Supply debate earlier this year.