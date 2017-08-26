Residents try out new e-registration system to be used at Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: More than 150 people turned up at Tiong Bahru Community Centre on Saturday (Aug 26) to try out a new electronic registration system which will be used for the upcoming Presidential Election.



One by one, residents handed mock identity cards to an "election official" who scanned a barcode before directing them to pick up their ballot slips.

The new electronic system means election officials will no longer have to manually search for and strike off the names of voters on printed copies. This will shorten the waiting time for voters at polling stations and reduce the number of election officials required to serve voters, said the Elections Department on Friday.

The e-registration system that will be piloted at three constituencies for the upcoming Presidential Election.

The system will be piloted at three constituencies – Chua Chu Kang GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Yuhua SMC.

The entire process – from registering to casting the vote – will take less than five minutes. Residents Channel NewsAsia spoke with at trial welcomed the move, saying that the voting process was smoother and faster than before.



Feedback left at the roadshow was positive as well.

Feedback was given at the trial of the e-registration system.

These public roadshows will be held at 11 community centres across the three constituencies on Aug 26 and 27, as well as Sep 9 and 10.

