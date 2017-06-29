Restriction Order issued against MILF member allowed to lapse: MHA

SINGAPORE: A Restriction Order (RO) that was issued against a member of a Philippine-based militant group was allowed to lapse in June, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Jun 29).



The RO was issued under the Internal Security Act against Abdul Majid Kunji Mohamad, who was a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which is based in the southern Philippines.

Abdul Majid was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in June 2011, MHA said, adding that he had undergone military training at MILF’s Camp Abu Bakar in Mindanao and aided the MILF in procuring funds and weapon components.



He was released from detention and issued with an RO on 17 Jun, 2013.



"While on RO, he was cooperative and responsive to rehabilitation efforts," MHA said. "As such, he no longer requires RO supervision."

