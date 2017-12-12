Retail sales down 0.1% year-on-year in October

SINGAPORE: Retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in October compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased 0.8 per cent from the previous year. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales for October rose 1.5 per per cent in total, but fell 1 per cent excluding motor vehicles.

Computer and telecommunications equipment registered the largest year-on-year decline in sales with a drop of 23.4 per cent for October.

Motor vehicles saw a 3.8 per cent year-on-year decline in sales, while food retailers saw a 3.9 per cent drop.

In contrast, medical goods and toiletries saw a 7.7 per cent increase in sales compared to a year ago, while supermarket sales increased 7.2 per cent.

The total retail sales value in October 2017 was estimated at S$3.6 billion, similar to October 2016, according to Singstat.

Sales of food and beverage services also increased 0.7 per cent compared to a year ago, with total sales value estimated at S$722 million, higher than the S$717 million in October 2016.

The Retail Sales Index and the Food and Beverage Services Index measure the short-term performance of retail and F&B service industries based on their sales records. The sales figures exclude taxes such as GST and COE.