Retail sales up 1.8% in July led by strong petrol service stations sales

SINGAPORE: Retail sales in Singapore rose 1.8 per cent in July from the previous year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Tuesday (Sep 12).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased 2.2 per cent from the previous year. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales for July rose 3 per cent in total and 2.6 per cent excluding motor vehicles.

Petrol service stations saw the highest year-on-year increase in sales, rising 8.1 per cent. Medical goods and toiletries saw the second-highest increase in sales, rising 7.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. In contrast, furniture and household equipment declined by 6.3 per cent compared to July 2016, followed by food retailers - which sell food and drink not meant for immediate consumption on their premises - which saw a decline of 3.4 per cent.

The total retail sales value in July 2017 was estimated at S$3.7 billion, up from S$3.6 billion in July 2016.

Sales of food and beverage services fell 0.5 per cent compared to a year ago, with total sales value estimated at S$723 million, lower than the S$727 million in July 2016.

The Retail Sales Index and the Food and Beverage Services Index measure the short-term performance of retail and F&B service industries based on their sales records. The sales figures exclude taxes such as GST and COE.

