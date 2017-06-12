Retail sales up 2.6% in April despite weak vehicle sales

SINGAPORE: Retail sales in Singapore rose 2.6 per cent in April from the previous year, and excluding motor vehicles, was up nearly 5 per cent for the month, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Monday (Jun 12).

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales increased 1.6 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, they rose 4.4 per cent.

Sales of watches and jewellery saw the biggest increase, rising 14.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Petrol service stations saw the second-highest increase in sales, rising 13 per cent. In contrast, sales of motor vehicles declined by 6.4 per cent, followed by mini-marts and convenience stores with a decrease of 5.7 per cent.

The total retail sales value in April was estimated at S$3.5 billion, up from the S$3.4 billion in the same period last year.

Sales of food and beverage services fell 3 per cent compared to a year ago, with the total sales value estimated at S$663 million, down from S$683 million in April 2016.

The Retail Sales Index and the Food and Beverage Services Index measure the short-term performance of retail and F&B service industries based on their sales records. The sales figures exclude taxes such as GST and COE.