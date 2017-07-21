Retiree jailed 8 years for sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man was sentenced to eight years’ jail on Friday (Jul 21) for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in a public toilet at Tampines Eco Green on Jan 27, 2016.



Retiree Chua Hock Leong, who is married with adult children, met the boy, a Secondary 1 student, for the first time that morning.



The boy, who cannot be named, was waiting for his friend at the void deck of a block of flats in Tampines when Chua happened to walk by.

Chua offered the boy S$2 and they ended up walking to Tampines Eco Green, a public park close by. In doing so, Chua had “incentivised” the boy to follow him to the “secluded” park, deputy public prosecutors Stella Tan and Nicholas Lai said.



On the way, Chua “engaged the (boy) in conversation about his (Chua’s) sexual escapades, which allowed him to test the (boy’s) sexual inclination”, the prosecutors said.



The boy was relieving himself in a public toilet for the handicapped at the park when Chua barged in, cornering him. He asked the boy multiple times to perform a sexual act on him.



When the boy repeatedly refused, Chua pulled his shorts off and assaulted him, the High Court heard. After about a minute, when the boy “felt pain”, he pushed Chua away and fled, prosecutors said.



They called for a 12-year jail term, saying Chua had preyed on a “highly vulnerable” victim. Due to the boy’s young age and low IQ of 75 – just five points above the threshold for intellectual disability – he was “more susceptible to befriending and trusting sexual predators like (Chua)”, prosecutors said.



“(The boy) is substantially more vulnerable than a typical 12-year-old,” they added.



Prosecutors also said Chua was “a self-confessed liar” whose evidence “should not be believed”. He had lied to the police, denying he visited the park that day until he was confronted with evidence in the form of CCTV footage, which showed him at the park with the boy.



Also placing Chua at the scene were his own palm prints, which were lifted from the door handle of the cubicle, as well as his DNA on the boy’s shorts, close to the crotch.



Chua’s lawyers, Vijay Kumar and Mathew Kurian, said the High Court should acquit him. “(The) prosecution has not proven the case beyond reasonable doubt,” the lawyers said.

They pointed out that investigators had not “ascertained the source” of the DNA found on the boy’s shorts. “(Chua) has pointed to other possibilities,” the lawyers said. Chua claimed he had passed the boy some coins, and “it is possible for the DNA from the victim’s hand to have transferred … to (his) shorts,” Mr Vijay said.

Chua had also claimed the boy had “physical contact” with his sperm – but because the boy had seen him masturbating behind a bush, and not because Chua had assaulted him.



The defence also noted the boy had “not a single scratch or injury” and does not suffer from psychological problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a result of the assault.

Prosecutors rubbished this, pointing to the boy’s victim impact statement, which they read out to the court. The boy said he felt “traumatised” and “ashamed” because of what happened to him. “I always feel something heavy in my heart and I feel unhappy,” he said.



In a similar statement, his mother said her “mind is not at peace”, having seen her son go from a “happy-go-lucky person to become someone who is withdrawn and quiet”.



In sentencing Chua to eight years’ jail – the minimum he could have received – Justice Choo Han Teck said he had taken into account the man’s “unblemished” record in his 63 years.

For sexual assault by penetration against a person under 14, Chua could have been punished with a jail term of eight to 20 years and 12 strokes of the cane.

Because he is above 50, Chua cannot be caned.