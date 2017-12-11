New Returning Officer for elections named

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Meng Dui, the Deputy Secretary (Development) for the Ministry of National Development, will be appointed as the Returning Officer for presidential and parliamentary elections.

The appointment will take effect on Feb 1 next year, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release on Monday (Dec 11).

Mr Ng Wai Choong, the current Returning Officer, will relinquish his appointment after being named as Commissioner for the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

He replaces current Commissioner and CEO Tan Tee How, 58, who will retire on Feb 1 next year after 34 years of service.

Mr Ng will also step down from his position as chief executive of the Energy Market Authority on Feb 1. He will be replaced by Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, currently Deputy Secretary (Industry) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.