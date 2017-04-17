Revamped Singapore Maritime Gallery goes interactive

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Maritime Gallery threw open its doors on Monday (Apr 17) after a nine-month facelift that promises a more immersive and interactive experience aimed at helping visitors better learn and appreciate Singapore's maritime industry.

One of the highlights is that a new section of the 1,000-sqm space has been dedicated to documenting Singapore’s past - from a 14th century trading post to a free port under the British.



On display are artefacts from these early years, interactive panels and videos showcasing how early maritime trading has evolved, and information on Singapore’s lighthouses - two of which date back to the 1850s.







The gallery includes models of its two oldest lighthouses - Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca, and Raffles Lighthouse on Pula Satumu. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

But the new gallery also looks to the future, both in content and presentation. For example, it features an improved ship simulator for aspiring captains, and an augmented reality "ship spotter" that guides visitors through the different vessels that ply Singapore’s waters.



Also new are multimedia displays on the latest maritime technologies and Singapore’s plans for the future Tuas mega port in Jurong, a space to host exhibitions and workshops, as well as a resource corner to aid student research with maritime related materials and publications.



The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) hopes the improved and updated gallery would bring in about 10 per cent more visitors each year, on top of the 30,000 it typically sees since it first opened in September 2012. The authority is targeting a younger crowd in particular, as it aims to inspire and interest them in a career in the local maritime industry.







Visitors can use augmented reality to find out more information about these ships that can be sighted in Singapore's waters. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

"Maritime Singapore is more inward-facing unlike other industries, so it's kind of mysterious to many Singaporeans,” said MPA's deputy director of Communications and Community Division Vicki Loh. “Through these displays and the experience through the interactives, we hope that Singaporeans have a better perspective of what Singapore's maritime industry is about.”

The gallery is located at the Marina South Pier, and is open from 9.00am to 6.00pm, from Tuesdays to Sundays. Admission is free, with one-hour guided tours in English available for groups of 20 or larger.