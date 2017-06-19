Revised registers of electors open for public inspection

SINGAPORE: The registers of electors have been revised and will be open for public inspection from Jun 20 to Jul 3, the Elections Department said in a press release on Monday (Jun 19).

The revised registers contain the names of all qualified electors as of Jun 1.

Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers:

- Online at the Elections Department website (http://www.eld.gov.sg);

- At community centres/clubs with their NRIC/passport;

- At Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres with their NRIC/passport; and

- At the Elections Department with their NRIC/passport.

Those who names were removed from the registers of electors for failing to vote at a previous election may apply to have their names restored so that they can vote for future elections.

They are encouraged to apply early, said the Elections Department, as no applications for restoration will be processed from the date the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day is a vote is to be taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Singaporeans overseas whose names are listed in the registers of electors, they may apply to vote at one of the designated overseas polling stations. This is provided they have lived in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days during the three-year period between Jun 1, 2014 and May 31, 2017.

Singaporeans abroad who had earlier registered as overseas electors will need to re-register if they meet the qualifying criteria as of Jun 1, 2017 and wish to remain as overseas electors.

This year's Presidential Election will take place in September and is reserved for Malay candidates.