Revised registers of electors open for public inspection

SINGAPORE: There are a total of 2,515,322 voters listed in the revised registers of electors, the Elections Department said on Monday (Jul 31).



In a media release, the Elections Department said the revised registers, which were certified on Monday, are available for public inspection.



Singapore citizens are able to check their particulars in the registers with their NRIC or passport through the following means:

Online at the Elections Department website

At community centres/clubs in Singapore

At any Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres

At the Elections Department

REGISTRATION FOR OVERSEAS SINGAPOREANS

Overseas Singaporeans, whose names are listed in the registers of electors, can apply to vote in the upcoming Presidential election if they have lived in Singapore for a total of at least 30 days during the three-year period between Jun 1, 2014 and May 21, 2017.



Advertisement Advertisement

They can apply through the Elections Department website, or do so in person at any community clubs/centres in Singapore, Singapore overseas missions, or at the Elections Department.

The 10 missions that serve as overseas registration centres are the Singapore High Commissions in Canberra and London, the Singapore Embassies in Tokyo, Beijing and Washington DC, the Singapore Consulates-General in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai and San Francisco, and the Singapore Consulate in New York.

With the revision of the registers of electors, overseas Singaporeans who registered before Jun 1 and want to continue voting from overseas will have to re-register if they have not already done so. Application for overseas registration will close on the second day after the Writ is issued, the Elections Department said.