Ribena recalls batches of products in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Beverage company Suntory has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of Ribena Concentrate products in Singapore, after some products were exposed to air during the bottling process in Malaysia.



The recall was done as a precautionary measure as "some products may not meet its quality requirements", said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 15).

"During the company’s routine quality check, it discovered a faulty bottling machine which allowed air to enter random bottles," said AVA, adding that the affected bottles may spoil before the stated expiry date.

The announcement comes a day after reports that some batches of the drink were withdrawn in Malaysia over a "manufacturing error".



Suntory Malaysia had said on Monday that although not every bottle is affected, "consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears unusual, tastes or smells sourish or if they are in doubt of the quality of the product."



The recalled products in Singapore, in all pack sizes, were manufactured across the Causeway. They are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Strawberry (Expiring February 2018)

Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Apple (Expiring May 2018)

Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose (Expiring May 2018)

Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant (Expiring June 2018)

The recall has been completed, said AVA.



For enquiries, consumers may contact the Ribena consumer hotline at 1800-645-9551, or email marketing.sg@suntory.com.