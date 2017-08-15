Ribena recalls batches of products in Singapore
SINGAPORE: Beverage company Suntory has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of Ribena Concentrate products in Singapore, after some products were exposed to air during the bottling process.
The recall was done as a precautionary measure as "some products may not meet its quality requirements," said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 15).
"During the company’s routine quality check, it discovered a faulty bottling machine which allowed air to enter random bottles," said AVA, adding that the affected bottles may spoil before the stated expiry date.
The announcement comes a day after reports that some batches of the drink were withdrawn in Malaysia over a "manufacturing error". The country of origin for the recalled products in Singapore were also from across the Causeway.
The affected products in Singapore, in all pack sizes, are:
- Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Strawberry (Expiring February 2018)
- Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Apple (Expiring May 2018)
- Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose (Expiring May 2018)
- Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant (Expiring June 2018)
The recall has been completed, said AVA.
For enquiries,consumers may contact the Ribena consumer hotline at 1800-645-9551, or email marketing.sg@suntory.com