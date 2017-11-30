Rider injured at Woodlands in second e-scooter accident of the day

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit in an accident between an e-scooter and a car on Thursday (Nov 30).

The accident happened at the junction of Woodlands Drive 50 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at around 2.40pm, said police.

The 16-year-old male rider was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.



This was the second incident involving an e-scooter on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, a 52-year-old man was killed after the e-scooter he was riding was hit by a bus.

Advertisement