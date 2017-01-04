River Hongbao Festival 2017 to feature 'modern elements': Organisers

SINGAPORE: The 31st edition of the River Hongbao Festival will usher in the year of the rooster with "modern and forward looking elements", organisers said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The River Hongbao (RHB) 2017, which will be held from Jan 26 to Feb 4 at the Floating Platform at Marina Bay, will incorporate an entrance walkaway which features a heart-shaped design.





(Photo: RHB 2017)

Futhermore, the event's main lantern-piece will showcase upcoming local landscapes such as Jewel Changi Airport and Punggol Eco-town.







(Photo: RHB 2017)

This set piece will play a key role in the nightly fireworks and laser display as the pyrotechnics will emanate from it, organisers said.

An interactive mobile application will also be developed for visitors to send Chinese New Year wishes that will show up as writings on sky lanterns on their mobile screens. Virtual Reality glasses will be provided to allow visitors to experience a 360-degree view of the flying sky lanterns.

Local artistes scheduled to perform in the event's nightly entertainment shows are Nathan Hartono, Roy Loi and Hong Shao Xuan.

The RHB 2017 light-up ceremony on Jan 26 will be graced by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

This year's edition is jointly organised by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.