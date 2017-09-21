Road closures in Chinatown area for Mid-Autumn Festival 2017

SINGAPORE: Several roads in the Chinatown area will be closed to vehicles for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the police said on Thursday (Sep 21).

The following roads will be closed to vehicles for the Mid-Autumn Festival 2017's official opening and light up ceremony on Saturday and mass lantern walk on Oct 1:

In addition, Mosque Street will become a two-way road during these times:

From 2pm to 11.59pm on Sep 23

From 4pm to 7pm on Oct 1

From 8.30pm to 11.59pm on Oct 1

During the road closures, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads and junctions to assist and direct motorists.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public can contact the organiser at 9067 2307 for further enquiries.