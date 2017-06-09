Roads to be closed for filming of Crazy Rich Asians

SINGAPORE: Some roads will be closed from Jun 12 to 17 to facilitate the filming of a movie, police said on Friday (Jun 9).

Channel NewsAsia understands the movie in question is Crazy Rich Asians, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Kevin Kwan.

The road closures are as follows:

Police also said access to the above roads will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles during the closure.

Traffic along Ann Siang Hill from South Bridge Road to Club Street will be reversed on Jun 14, from 5am to noon, police added.

"Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed," police said. "Members of the public may contact the organiser at 6602 6664 for further enquiries."

Pitched as a combination of Devil Wears Prada and Pride and Prejudice, Crazy Rich Asians centres around economics professor Rachel Chu (played by Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu) and her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding). Rachel realises Nick is Singapore's most eligible bachelor when attending his best friend's wedding in the country, where the story unfolds.



The film's other headline cast includes Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, Glee alum Harry Shum Jr, comedian Ronny Chieng, New York-based rapper Awkwafina as well as Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua.