Roads to be closed for Suntec City countdown street party

SINGAPORE: To facilitate Singapore's largest countdown street party on New Year's eve, some roads near Suntec City will be closed to vehicular traffic temporarily, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Dec 28).



Mediacorp Channel 5's Celebrate 2017: Countdown with the Stars, which will be held at The Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City will have a rehearsal on Friday before the actual event on Saturday.

Accordingly, some of the surrounding roads will be closed during this period:





SPF said that during the road closures, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles.

In addition, the following roads will be converted to two-way roads to facilitate traffic management:





Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed, the police added.