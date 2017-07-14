Rochor Centre to be used as firing ground for military exercises from Jul 15 to 21

SINGAPORE: The iconic Rochor Centre will be used as a firing ground for a military training exercise for a week beginning Saturday (Jul 15), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed on Friday.

The estate is currently vacant, and is scheduled for demolition after the Government acquired the four blocks of flats to make way for the 21.5km-long North-South Expressway.

"Where opportune, disused places like Rochor Centre are used for homeland security training as they provide realistic urban training opportunities for our forces," MINDEF said in response to queries by Channel NewsAsia.

"This exercise is part of the SAF's (Singapore Armed Forces') efforts to strengthen its capabilities in homeland security operations," the ministry added.

Notice of the military exercise was first given on Thursday on the Attorney-General's Chambers' Singapore Statutes Online website.

The notice issued for the military exercise at Rochor Centre. (Photo: Singapore Statutes Online)

Map showing where the military exercise will take place. (Photo: Singapore Statutes Online)

Training ammunition and pyrotechnics will be used during the week-long exercise, MINDEF said, and the estate will be cordoned off to ensure public safety and to prevent public alarm.



It added that residents in the area have already been informed of the exercise and advised to stay clear of the area.

No date has yet been given for the demolition of Rochor Centre.